 Volleyball coach commends NVBF efforts in building new national teams | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Volleyball coach commends NVBF efforts in building new national teams

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Japheth Nuhu, the Head Coach of Nigeria’s senior male volleyball team, on Tuesday commended the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) for its efforts in building new teams across different ages.

Semi-final male volleyball event of the first National Youth Games between teams FCT (White) and Abia in Abuja.

Nuhu told newsmen in Abuja that the efforts were necessary for the revival of volleyball in the country, considering Nigeria’s poor outing at Egypt.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He said this was important as early preparation was key to the success of many things, especially sports.

“Our recent open screening exercise in Kaduna offered us the opportunity to get talented and young players.

“This crop of players will be used for the replacement of ageing players in the national teams in future,’’ Nuhu said.

The coach then urged the federation not to relent in assembling new teams for national glory.

Newsmen report that Nigeria crashed out of the Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB) Championship of African Volleyball in Egypt.

The continental tournament, which was held from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29 was won by Tunisia for the ninth time and it will now represent Africa at the global level.

NAN

The post Volleyball coach commends NVBF efforts in building new national teams appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.