 W. Africa Crude-Nigerian diffs boosted, tenders also support – Reuters Africa
W. Africa Crude-Nigerian diffs boosted, tenders also support – Reuters Africa

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) – New tenders to buy oil and problems that cut exports from Libya and the North Sea supported light sweet West African oil. Medium and heavier grades had less of a boost, but traders said low freight rates underpinned premiums

