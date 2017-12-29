WAEC GCE 2018 Jan/Feb Examination Timetable Released

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has published the Examination Time-Table for Jan/Feb 2018 1st series WASSCE, Private Candidates (WAEC GCE) . The Examination is expected to commence on Monday January 29th, 2018 and end on Monday February 12th, 2018 The complete details of the Timetable are follows Monday 29th January, 2018 Civic Education 2 [Essay] 9.30 am …

The post WAEC GCE 2018 Jan/Feb Examination Timetable Released appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

