WAEC speaks on 2018 exams, use of Computer Based Test platform
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it will sensitise and train its workforce on key areas of technology deployment in order to improve its operations in 2018. The council’s Head, National Office (HNO), Mr Olu Adenipekun said the council has organised series of retreats for both management staff and the workforce in preparatory to […]
