Wamakko commissions Sokoto caliphate intellectual services secretariat

The official commissioning of the new secretariat of the Centre for Intellectual Services on Sokoto Caliphate (CISSC) by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko takes place today Monday in Sokoto.

A statement yesterday evening by the chairman organising committee‎, Dr Hamza Alhaji Suleiman said the event would take place at the secretariat of the Muslim World League near the Commission for Zakkat and Endowment.

According to the statement, the Sultan‎ of Sokoto and President General, NSCIA, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sarkin Gabas of Goronyo in Sokoto state, Alhaji Muhammad Sambo Usman and the Chief of Imam of Sultan Muhammadu Bello Juma’at Mosque would be part of eminent personalities to witness the inauguration by the Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District.

In the same vein, as part of the ceremony, the statement said two prominent Islamic scholars‎, Mallam Ahmadu Mai-roba and Shiekh Sidi A. Sidi would make presentations on the significance of knowledge, works of Jihadists in the Sokoto caliphateas well commitment for the propagation of Islam and youths development accordingly.

