Warri Billionaire, Ayiri Emami And His Wife, Empress Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Is amazing as the journeys seems like yesterday the couple says. Billionaire oil magnate and the self acclaimed prime minister of the Itsekiri Kingdom, Ayiri Emami, and his wife, Asba, are celebrates their 8th wedding anniversary today, December 26th 2017.

The couple got wedded in Warri, Delta state in 2009 and they have two children. The wife, Empress took to her Instagram page this morning to celebrate her husband and to pour encomium on him.

”I am so blessed to call you my husband…All these years, you have been amazing, as my best friend, my lover, my soulmate & as a dad to our lovely children.. I will always love you?? Happy Anniversary My Love??????””

Happy anniversary to them!