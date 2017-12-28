Watch Harrysong’s New Music Video “Ele”
Harrysong has released a video for his hit single, Ele. Ele is a single video off his Kingmaker album.
The video which was shot by Adasa Cookey exudes creative ingenuity.
The video features Nigerian comedians such as Gandoki, IGoSave, and Maleke.
Watch the video below
Harrysong is an award-winning musician whose music appeal is appreciated by Nigerian music lovers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!