 WATCH: Tiwa Savage’s ‘Sugarcane’ video is sweet and sensual – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WATCH: Tiwa Savage’s ‘Sugarcane’ video is sweet and sensual – TheCable

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

WATCH: Tiwa Savage's 'Sugarcane' video is sweet and sensual
TheCable
2017 has been kind to Tiwa Savage and she intends to end it on a high. After scoring a massive hit with 'Ma Lo', the singer has released the video for another single off her 'Sugarcane' EP. The EP's title track may not have made a splash upon release
Nigeria: Something Sweet – Tiwa Savage Releases Video for Single, "Sugarcane"AllAfrica.com
VIDEO: Tiwa Savage – SugarcaneNaija News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.