Watch Viral Video Of Ghanaian Police Band Performing And Dancing To Harrysong’s Reggae Blues

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian musicians are really going far. Ghana Policemen performs Harrysong’s Reggae Blues song. Watch Ghanaian Police Band performing and dancing to Reggae Blues by Harrysong.   Ghanaian Police Band performing

