 We lost Yar’adua but God saved you, fix health sector – Primate Okoh tells Buhari | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 26, 2017

Bishop of Abuja and Primate of all Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has urged the Buhari led Federal Government to solve the issue of shortage supply of electricity and inadequate health facilities in the country. Okoh made this appeal on Monday during the Christmas Service at the Cathedral Church of Advent Life camp, […]

