We need to get back winning mentality, Manchester United’s Pogba says

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Saturday said it was high time the club got back its winning mentality, adding that the team’s recent poor run of form was unacceptable. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Manchester United’s dismal run of results in December had continued on Saturday with a third consecutive league draw. They were held 0-0 at home to Southampton on Saturday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

