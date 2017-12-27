 We will be praying for your you, Atiku wishes Buhari’s son speedy recovery | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

We will be praying for your you, Atiku wishes Buhari’s son speedy recovery

Former vice-President, Atiku Abubakar says he will be praying for the speedy recovery of Buhari’s son Yusuf who had a bike accident on Tuesday night.

In a tweet earlier today in response to State house press release which breaks the news that Buhari’s son was involved in a bike accident last night, Atiku expressed his condolence and promised to put Yusuf and the first family in prayers.

Meanwhile the state house press release revealed that Yusuf broke a limb and has an injury to the head as result of the accident.

