Weah pledges grassroots social transformation

Liberia’s President-elect, George Weah, has declared that social transformation especially at the grassroots would be the “singular mission and focus’’ of his administration. Weah made the promise while delivering his victory speech at his party’s headquarters in Monrovia on Saturday. He pledged to improve the lives of ordinary Liberians through the instrumentality of pro-poor governance.

