What Abdulmumin Jibrin said after closed-door meeting with Buhari
Abdulmumin Jibrin, the suspended member of the House of Representatives, on Thursday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja. Jibrin, told State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with Buhari, that his encounter with the president was “a meeting between a son and a father.’’ He dismissed the assertion that he […]
What Abdulmumin Jibrin said after closed-door meeting with Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!