What Buhari must do in 2018 – Ohanaeze

President General of Ndigbo apex body, Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the new year to remedy all the shortcomings of his administration by running an inclusive government. Nwodo said that the President should embark on a deliberate policy to bring all Nigerians together as one great political family. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

