What Group Is Nigeria In World Cup 2018

NIGERIA: FIFA RANKING: 50 WORLD CUP HISTORY 5/13 FINALS / QUALIFYING CAMPAIGNS FIRST FWC: 1994 LAST FWC: 2014 BEST ACHIEVEMENT: Round of 16 1994, 1998, 2014 FIRST STAGE 5 APPEARANCES

The post What Group Is Nigeria In World Cup 2018 appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

