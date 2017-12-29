 What I want Gani Adams to do for Yoruba race – Aregbesola | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What I want Gani Adams to do for Yoruba race – Aregbesola

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has said he wants the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate, Otunba Gani Adams, to unite the Yoruba race all over the world for “racial global collaboration”. The governor spoke in Osogbo, the state capital, when he hosted Adams at the Government House yesterday. Aregbesola noted that by choosing Adams as Aare […]

What I want Gani Adams to do for Yoruba race – Aregbesola

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.