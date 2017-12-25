What Uche Secondus should do for PDP – Dayo Adeyeye
Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adedayo Adeyeye, has urged the new National Chairman of the Party, Uche Secondus, to end impunity and foster internal democracy. Adeyeye, in a statement on Monday, also urged him to end imposition of candidates and godfatherism in the party. According to the statement signed by […]
