What Uche Secondus should do for PDP – Dayo Adeyeye

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adedayo Adeyeye, has urged the new National Chairman of the Party, Uche Secondus, to end impunity and foster internal democracy. Adeyeye, in a statement on Monday, also urged him to end imposition of candidates and godfatherism in the party. According to the statement signed by […]

What Uche Secondus should do for PDP – Dayo Adeyeye

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

