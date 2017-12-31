What we want Nigerians to do in 2018 – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to live their lives in 2018 with a spirit of optimisim and vigour. According to the Party, brighter days were ahead of Nigerians in spite the current challenges rocking the nation, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari was making good progress and already delivering on many fronts. In […]

What we want Nigerians to do in 2018 – APC

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

