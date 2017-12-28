What you have to know about the largest Forum-Exhibition of 2018 Forex & Money Expo

Forex & Money EXPO is going to take place in Singapore on October 25-16, 2018. Suntec Singapore Convention Centre in the very heart of Singapore was chosen as a venue for this spectacular event.The expo itself is expected to welcome over 50 speakers and 5000 attendees from all over the world there.

Everyone will get an opportunity to take part in the biggest show filled with exhibitor booths, lounges, bars, a Speaker Hall and Workshop rooms. The two-day event will include not only large exhibition, panels and diversity of discussions but entertaining magic shows, lucky draws, fantastic prizes, live performances and huge Awards and Gala Night party as well.

The agenda of this event is in line with the latest trends and developments in the industry. Visitors will get the opportunity to meet with the best trading experts and best trading companies, banks, money brokers from around the world.

The diversity of topics of presentations and workshops is just amazing and includes retail FX heading, regulation, cryptocurrencies, global macro trading, trading in the age of fake news and many others. So far participants will be able to devote time to the current issues of the stocks, futures, options and forex markets and meet amazing people from the industry.

The panel of speakers for this event already sounds quite suggestively: Kathy Lien – co-founder of BKForex.com; Mario Singh – CEO at Fullerton Markets; Cornelius Luca – Founder of LGM, LCC alongside such inspirational and well-known trading speakers from Singapore as Karen Foo, Thomas Yin, and Collin Seow.

