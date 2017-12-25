What’s the true value of bitcoin? A Morgan Stanley analyst says it might be zero

With all the ups and downs, it can be difficult to keep track of the value of bitcoin, but a report from a Morgan Stanley analyst suggests that it might be as low as zero.

The post What’s the true value of bitcoin? A Morgan Stanley analyst says it might be zero appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

