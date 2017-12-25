What’s the true value of bitcoin? A Morgan Stanley analyst says it might be zero
With all the ups and downs, it can be difficult to keep track of the value of bitcoin, but a report from a Morgan Stanley analyst suggests that it might be as low as zero.
The post What’s the true value of bitcoin? A Morgan Stanley analyst says it might be zero appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!