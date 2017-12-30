WhatsApp to stop working on some devices from January 1

From January 1, 2018, Whatsapp will not provide support for some smartphones. This means some phone users will not be able to update to newer versions or enjoy new features of the software. The affected smartphones include Blackberry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 or any smartphone running Blackberry OS. “While these mobile devices have been an […]

WhatsApp to stop working on some devices from January 1

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

