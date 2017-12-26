When 2018 comes, let us thank God we survived
By Owei Lakemfa. Tens of millions of Nigerians are in dire need. They do not know where the next meal will come from.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!