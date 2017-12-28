When Do We Start Stoning Buhari & APC Members – Charly Boy
We have been instructed, when do we begin? We have been instructed, when do we begin? pic.twitter.com/cIVmy3rpi1 — Charlyboy(Official) (@Areafada1) December 28, 2017
The post When Do We Start Stoning Buhari & APC Members – Charly Boy appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!