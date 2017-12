When poor victims of corruption oppose anti-graft war – The Punch



The Punch When poor victims of corruption oppose anti-graft war

The Punch

One hundred and twelve million out of the over 187 million Nigerians live below the poverty line, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This level of poverty has been linked to massive looting of public funds by government functionaries. But …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest