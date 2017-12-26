When you are looking for true love, consider this

True love is not something that comes every day, follow your heart, it knows the right answer. – Author Unknown

You never really know when or where you will fall in love, the truth is, true love is sweet, true love is wonderful. But amidst all the imperfections, amidst all the heartbreaks, amidst all the bizarre stories in life, there is beauty that flows with love

One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood. Lucius Annaeus Seneca

When you are looking for true love, consider the following;

If someone truly loves you, they won’t tell you love stories, they will make a love story with you.-Author Unknown Falling in love consists merely in uncorking the imagination and bottling the common sense.- Helen Rowland It’s so easy to fall in love but hard to find someone who will catch you. – Author Unknown A true friend knows your weaknesses but shows you your strengths; feels your fears but fortifies your faith; sees your anxieties but frees your spirit; recognizes your disabilities but emphasizes your possibilities. William Arthur Ward If someone truly loves you, they won’t tell you love stories, they will make a love story with you.-Author Unknown True love is like a pair of socks you gotta have two and they’ve gotta match.- Author Unknown You don’t have to go looking for love when it’s where you come from.- Werner Erhard Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone – we find it with another. Thomas Merton Real love stories never have endings. Richard Bach Love is not an equation, it is not a contract, and it is not a happy ending. Love is the slate under the chalk, the ground that buildings rise, and the oxygen in the air. It is the place you come back to, no matter where you’re headed. – Jodi Picoult The course of true love never did run smooth. William Shakespeare We waste time looking for the perfect lover, instead of creating the perfect love. – Tom Robbins True Love is when you value your lover’s happiness more than yours, and make their happiness your first priority.- Author Unknown Nothing compares with the finding of true love; because once you do your heart is complete.- Author Unknown Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you – Loretta Young

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

