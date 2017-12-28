 “Where Did He Get Fuel?”, Angry Nigerians React to Yusuf Buhari’s Power Bike Accident | Nigeria Today
“Where Did He Get Fuel?”, Angry Nigerians React to Yusuf Buhari’s Power Bike Accident

Angry Nigerians on social media have been reacting to news of a power bike accident involving Yusuf Buhari the son of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some Nigerians who took to micro-blogging site Twitter expressed anger and concern over the incident wondering where the young Buhari found fuel to enjoy the luxury of a power bike ride while millions of Nigerians were spending the festive season wasting productive man hours in fuel queues nationwide.

Yusuf was involved in a ghastly power bike accident Tuesday night in the Gwanripa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Garba Shehu, Yusuf “broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.”

See some tweets below on the reactions of some angry Nigerians to the accident:

