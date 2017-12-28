Where is Zuma getting the money for free higher education from, asks SACP – Business Day
|
Business Day
|
Where is Zuma getting the money for free higher education from, asks SACP
Business Day
President Jacob Zuma's announcement of free higher education a few weeks ago was opportunistic and part of a ploy to win votes for his preferred candidate for the ANC presidency, the South African Communist Party (SACP) said on Wednesday. In its year …
[LISTEN] SACP: How will higher education be funded?
South Africa: 2017 an Important Year in the Struggle Against Corruption – SACP
SACP concerned at how Zuma will fund new students
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!