White ‘Nigerian Prince’ Email Scammer Arrested in Louisiana – The Root

Posted on Dec 30, 2017


White 'Nigerian Prince' Email Scammer Arrested in Louisiana
Following an 18-month investigation, a man said to have served as the go-between for an international team of scammers running an elaborate “Nigerian prince” email scheme has been arrested in Slidell, La. Error loading player: No playable sources found
