Why $1 Billion Is Insufficient To Defeat Boko Haram
By Daniel Omale On September 11, 2001, the United States of America woke up to the most horrific act of terror on its soil which claimed over 3000 lives. In retaliation, the U.S. government initiated two wars: Iraq and Afghanistan. While the war in Iraq was seemly conventional, the war in Afghanistan against the Taliban has […]
The post Why $1 Billion Is Insufficient To Defeat Boko Haram appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!