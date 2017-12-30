‘Why dead Nigerians were included in President Buhari’s recent appointment’ -Presidency

Nigeria’s Presidency which has been under fire following the inclusion of 3 dead Nigerians in President Buhari’s recent appointment, has reacted to the viral report. In a telephone interview with Premium Times about the appointees for boards of various Federal government parastatals that was released yesterday December 29th, President Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu disclosed that […]

The post ‘Why dead Nigerians were included in President Buhari’s recent appointment’ -Presidency appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

