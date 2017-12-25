 "Why Do We Celebrate Jesus Birthday When He Never Celebrated It & Neither Did His Disciples?" – Daddy Freeze | Nigeria Today
"Why Do We Celebrate Jesus Birthday When He Never Celebrated It & Neither Did His Disciples?" – Daddy Freeze

This is a wonderful question every free thinking Christian should ask him or herself. The problem with Christians is that they cannot shove sentiments aside in every decision they make, at least decisions concerning the bible,
Daddy Freeze just asked a question for those who are celebrating the birthday of Jesus Christ today which is 25th December, 2017. 
According to a post on Instagram by Skukipeeshaun in response to the post, Daddy freeze says “And the discussion deepens….
If 2 of the birthdays recorded in the bible were those of pagan kings and were celebrated with beheadings, why do we celebrate Jesus’ birthday when he never celebrated it and neither did his disciples? ~FRZ”
