Why I named my pet snake, Toke Makinwa – pretty Mike reveals
Nigerian socialite and popular Lagos club owner, Pretty Mike, has given the reason why he named his newly acquired pet snake after media personality, Toke Makinwa. The controversial personality, who’s always in the news for rather bizarre reasons, few weeks ago, decided to get himself a new pet and opted for a python – […]
The post Why I named my pet snake, Toke Makinwa – pretty Mike reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!