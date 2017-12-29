Why I survived removal plot, by Odigie-Oyegun

he National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said yesterday he survived a plot to remove him because he did not do any dishonourable thing.

He said he was targeted because of his ‘loyalty’.

Odigie-Oyegun, who spoke in Benin City when he was honoured as ‘Ogbe Eni’ (Elephant Killer) by the Benin National Congress (BNC), said God vindicated him.

He hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for building the country on an economy based on the sweat of Nigerians.

The APC national chairman said Buhari was elected by ordinary Nigerians, who believed in him.

He said: “We will never again suffer from the collapse of crude. Today agriculture is booming, today we are self-sufficient in the production of agro products. President Buhari has concluded plans to deliver 3,500 megawatts of electricity to us. We took over a collapsed country, but today things have started to improve, our economy is growing and Nigeria will never experience that type of recession we witnessed.

”Change mantra is not electricity, is not water, but changing our morals, doing what is right, changing our attitude, a system that rewards competence and productivity. So we must change those bad aspects of our lives and we will enjoy the Nigeria we all crave for and the Nigeria President Buhari intends to put in place for all.

“So, all my life this is the circumstance that has conditioned me. One, I do nothing that will not make me have a sound sleep; I do nothing that I will be afraid to see in the headline of any national newspaper. Yes, I have been put to trials and I have overcome them. Why have I done so, because at the end of the day, under forensic, your examination, you will tell that John Odigie-Oyegun has not done anything dishonourable.

“President Buhari wants to bring Nigeria back to the path of progress, a modern Nigeria. It is important we do not lose the present momentum. We should assist the President in creating a new nation.”

The President of BNC, Mr. Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, said the resolve to honour Odigie-Oyegun was to thank him for re-asserting the irreplaceable norm of the average Benin man and woman, which is courage in the expression of truth and exemplary standards.

The post Why I survived removal plot, by Odigie-Oyegun appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

