Why Nigeria Is Currently Facing Economic Hardship – Ex Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Every politician, both those who are currently in the office and those who are out of office are dumping hard on the former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. The latest to join the huge list is the former Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala.

The ex finance minister while speaking at a function recently said Nigeria is currently facing economic hardship due to it’s lack of political willpower during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

According to her, during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, political willpower was there but vanished during when Dr. Goodluck Jonathan administration.

Editor’s Note

A wise man once told me to forget whatever happened in the past because it belongs in the past and that the past doesn’t matter anymore, I should also forget about tomorrow because tomorrow is an illusion, he then advised to work for today because it determines your future.

When will Nigeria forget the past and move one? The administration’s blame game is getting more and more appalling day by day.

Move on Nigeria