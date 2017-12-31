 Why Nigeria Should Investigate Killings Of Inmates At Ikot Ekpene Prison – NGO | Nigeria Today
Why Nigeria Should Investigate Killings Of Inmates At Ikot Ekpene Prison – NGO

Citizens United for the Rehabilitation of Errants (CURE-Nigeria), an NGO has called for a thorough investigation of circumstance that led to the killing of four inmates at Ikot Ekpene prison on Dec. 7. The call was made by Mr Sylvester Uhaa, the Executive Director, CURE-Nigeria, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

