‘President Buhari elected by ordinary Nigerians, not elites’ – Vanguard

'President Buhari elected by ordinary Nigerians, not elites'
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has recounted how he survived several attempts to remove him from office as National Chairman of the governing Party. President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National
Nigeria: Why Nigerians Want Buhari Re-Elected in 2019 – OyegunAllAfrica.com
Oyegun speaks on plot to remove him as APC chairmanDaily Post Nigeria
Oyegun: Change not electricity, it's not a switch… it will take timeTheCable
TODAY.NG –The Streetjournal –The Nation Newspaper –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
