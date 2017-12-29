 Why Rohr dropped me from Eagles — Igiebor – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Why Rohr dropped me from Eagles — Igiebor – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Sports


Why Rohr dropped me from Eagles — Igiebor
Out-of-favour Super Eagles midfielder Nosa Igiebor has criticised the team's Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr over comments the player called untrue and also claims he has been ignored for demanding game time. Igiebor. Igiebor fell out with the German

