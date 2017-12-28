Why we abandoned Abuja Stadium – NFF Sec, Sanusi
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday disclosed why the country’s national teams play games outside of the Abuja National Stadium. NFF said it had to play most games outside the nation capital due to the lack of standard and good infrastructure at the stadium. The NFF Secretary-General, Mohammed Sanusi told the News Agency of […]
