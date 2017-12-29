 Why youths shun public office – Comedian, I Go Dye | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why youths shun public office – Comedian, I Go Dye

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye, has again spoken about corruption in Nigeria. The comedian, at an award tagged “Making a Difference Against Corruption Today”, said the level of corruption seen by youths and suffering of pensioners are reasons most don’t go to public office or service. He said “I want to once […]

Why youths shun public office – Comedian, I Go Dye

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.