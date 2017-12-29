Wife of murdered SA artist to apply for bail – Eyewitness News
Wife of murdered SA artist to apply for bail
Walter Meyer (52), who was a renowned artist, was stabbed to death. He specialised in oil paintings depicting South African landscapes. Acclaimed South African artist Walter Meyer. Picture: Facebook.com. Walter Meyer · Sophia Meyer. Email; Print. Share …
Artist Walter Meyer stabbed to death
