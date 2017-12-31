Wike, Abe, Opara, are all my boys – Amaechi
As the 2019 general elections gain momentum, a former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi has said he is not bothered by the number of politicians that has left him. Amaechi spoke at an event to mark the birthday of the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dakuku Peterside in Port […]
Wike, Abe, Opara, are all my boys – Amaechi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!