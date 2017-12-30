Wike: Govs’ Nod to Withdraw $1bn from Excess Crude Account Illegal – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
Wike: Govs' Nod to Withdraw $1bn from Excess Crude Account Illegal
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, described as illegal the nod given by his colleagues in the Nigeria Governors' Forum for the withdrawal of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA), insisting that the same amount must also be …
