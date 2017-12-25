Wild jubilation as motorists get free petrol in Ogun

There was wild jubilation on Monday at Mani Petrol Station, Mowe, Ogun State as the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), sanctioned the owner and instructed him to dispense fuel for free to motorists. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Head of Operations, DPR office in the state, Kasali Akinade, had earlier visited the station to warn the owner to start selling at the approved pump price. NAN also reports that DPR officials had to return to sanction the owner because he refused to comply with their earlier directive.

