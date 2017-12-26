William Ruto will harvest more Kikuyu votes in 2022 than Gideon Moi – TUKO.CO.KE
TUKO.CO.KE
William Ruto will harvest more Kikuyu votes in 2022 than Gideon Moi

William Ruto is not stupid. He knows the Kenyan aristocracy doesn't favour him post-Uhuru and he has to dirty his fingers to get the 2022 top-job. I am not a fan of Ruto, and if I was to choose between my grandmother's charcoal stove, Awayo, and …
Why Ruto may be the man to watch after Uhuru exit
