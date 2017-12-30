Willian shines as Chelsea crush Stoke

Willian ran the show in the absence of Eden Hazard as Chelsea thrashed an abject Stoke City 5-0 to go provisionally second in the English Premier League on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result meant Chelsea leap-frogged Manchester United to stay 13 points behind leaders Manchester City who play on Sunday. The Blues dominated from the start in spite of resting Belgian star Hazard ahead of next week’s clash at Arsenal.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

