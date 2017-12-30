Wilshere peaking as Wenger eyes Fergie record – Vanguard
Wilshere peaking as Wenger eyes Fergie record
Jack Wilshere believes he is nearing a return to his best form as he prepares to make a fifth successive Premier League start when Arsenal visit West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. Jack Wilshere The game will see manager Arsene Wenger in charge for a …
