Without Saraki, I won’t be a Speaker – Dogara

Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives revealed in an interview during his 50th birthday party the key to his success of being a speaker in the house.

He gave the honour to Bukola Saraki, the Senate President. He said the party failed with their promises of making him a speaker but Bukola Saraki made sure of it by standing with him. He revealed that Bukola Saraki donated money and even ideas to help him become a speaker.

In his words, Dogara said :

“The story of my emergence as speaker is a story of national consensus. It’s a meeting of people across board. My brothers and sisters sat in the National Assembly and said ‘look, we’ll make you speaker’.

“Members made me speaker against all odds. I’m sorry I have to remind us of this. Virtually everything was done against the project. From the party to even resources at our disposal.

“I know I’ve not said this before, but the Senate president played a key role. Whenever we ran into trouble during the campaigns, we would go to him. He contributed a lot of ideas and even money, although I’m not going to mention how much.

“My victory reassured my faith in project Nigeria. That made me to say everything is possible in this country.”

T

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

