Wizkid Concert: Singer Wizkid Reconciles With Davido As They Perform ‘FIA’ Onstage

Sometimes vicious fans can’t tell when two celebrities are fighting, its almost always publicity stunt but regardless, I think next year is going to be a wonderful year of Wizkid and Davido as they settle their differences and play together on stage.

Both of them have now squashed their beef. Yesterday, Sunday, December 24, 2017, the singer held his homecoming concert tagged ‘Wizkid: The Concert’. In what has taken many fans by surprise, Wizkid has reconciled with Davido onstage.

The star singers have been at war all through 2017, with the beef between both stars dividing fans of both singers. At some stage, Wizkid clowned Davido, indirectly calling him a frog. But that is no more. Wizkid and Davido have squashed their beef. On Sunday, December 24, 2017, the singer held his homecoming concert tagged ‘Wizkid: The Concert’.