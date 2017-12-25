Wizkid, Davido End Feud, Perform Together At Wizkid’s Concert
The beef between star acts Wizkid and Davido appears to be over after the talented duo performed together at Wizkid’s concert on Sunday, December 24. Although they were at loggerheads throughout 2017, an action which divided their fans, two of Nigeria’s biggest music exports appeared to be determined to put off the beef between them…
